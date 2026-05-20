US Election Results LIVE: Shapiro-backed Democrats win House primaries in Pennsylvania swing districts

US Election Results LIVE: Democrats in Pennsylvania settled primary fights Tuesday to shape their congressional slate for the fall election, in which they hope — with Gov. Josh Shapiro's help — to capture the state’s four swing districts and ultimately a U.S. House majority.

Janelle Stelson, Bob Harvie and Bob Brooks won the party’s nomination in three swing districts where Democrats had a contested primary for the right to take on the Republican seat-holders in November.

All were endorsed by Shapiro, the Democratic governor who is putting his clout on the line in trying to help Democrats flip key Republican-held U.S. House seats in Pennsylvania and deliver Democratic control of the state Legislature to advance his own agenda.

Shapiro and Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity will face each other in November after winning their uncontested primaries.

The governor urged the crowd at his primary election rally Tuesday night to help the party’s candidates win control of the Legislature for the first time in more than three decades. He said he'll advance a stronger agenda with Democratic control in Harrisburg.

“Give me a Democratic majority in the Senate and we will fully fund mass transit, we will build more housing, and we will codify abortion rights into state law,” Shapiro said.

For Shapiro, the election year is more than an opportunity to win a second term: It’s a chance show his battleground-state political strength should he decide to run for president in 2028.

The U.S. House campaigns will put Pennsylvania on the front lines of Democratic efforts to retake control of Congress and block the last two years of President Donald Trump’s agenda.