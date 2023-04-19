US election rigging: Fox News pays ₹58,000 crore in settlement for spreading false claims2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:52 AM IST
The settlement effectively ends what had been referred to as the media's ‘trial of the century’ before it could commence.
Fox News has settled a two-year legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems by paying over $787 million ( ₹58,059 crore), marking the largest publicly known defamation settlement involving a media company in US history.
