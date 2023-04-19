Fox News has settled a two-year legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems by paying over $787 million ( ₹58,059 crore), marking the largest publicly known defamation settlement involving a media company in US history.

The agreement was reached just hours after the jury was sworn in at the Delaware Superior Court, with rumours of a settlement swirling during a lengthy break in proceedings. The settlement brings to an end what was dubbed as the media “trial of the century" before it could even begin.

Fox News' credibility was under fire during the legal battle which saw the network's broadcasts from late 2020 accused of containing blatantly untrue assertions that Dominion rigged the presidential election.

In a recent ruling, Judge Eric Davis found certain claims about Dominion to be false. Despite acknowledging the court’s rulings, Fox News will not have to admit on-air that it spread lies about Dominion, according to a representative from the company.

Dominion’s lawyer, Justin Nelson, said the settlement represented "vindication and accountability" and praised the parties' commitment to facts for the sake of democracy. The payout of $787.5 million is roughly half of the $1.6 billion initially sought by Dominion, though it is nearly 10 times the company's valuation from 2018 and roughly eight times its annual revenue in 2021.

The settlement means that Fox News executives and on-air personalities, including Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, will be spared from testifying about their 2020 election coverage, which was “filled with lies" about voter fraud, according to CNN.

Emails, texts, and deposition testimony revealed during the case showed that these figures and many others at Fox privately considered the vote-rigging claims against Dominion to be asinine, but the lies were spread on-air anyway, the publication added.

The settlement comes as a significant blow to Fox News and its reputation. The network's willingness to spread false information has damaged its credibility and calls into question its journalistic integrity. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what the long-term impact will be for Fox News.