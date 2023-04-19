Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  US election rigging: Fox News pays 58,000 crore in settlement for spreading false claims

US election rigging: Fox News pays 58,000 crore in settlement for spreading false claims

2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems said that they had reached a settlement of $787 million in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit against Fox. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The settlement effectively ends what had been referred to as the media's ‘trial of the century’ before it could commence.

Fox News has settled a two-year legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems by paying over $787 million ( 58,059 crore), marking the largest publicly known defamation settlement involving a media company in US history. 

Fox News has settled a two-year legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems by paying over $787 million ( 58,059 crore), marking the largest publicly known defamation settlement involving a media company in US history. 

The agreement was reached just hours after the jury was sworn in at the Delaware Superior Court, with rumours of a settlement swirling during a lengthy break in proceedings. The settlement brings to an end what was dubbed as the media “trial of the century" before it could even begin.

The agreement was reached just hours after the jury was sworn in at the Delaware Superior Court, with rumours of a settlement swirling during a lengthy break in proceedings. The settlement brings to an end what was dubbed as the media “trial of the century" before it could even begin.

Fox News' credibility was under fire during the legal battle which saw the network's broadcasts from late 2020 accused of containing blatantly untrue assertions that Dominion rigged the presidential election. 

Fox News' credibility was under fire during the legal battle which saw the network's broadcasts from late 2020 accused of containing blatantly untrue assertions that Dominion rigged the presidential election. 

In a recent ruling, Judge Eric Davis found certain claims about Dominion to be false. Despite acknowledging the court’s rulings, Fox News will not have to admit on-air that it spread lies about Dominion, according to a representative from the company.

In a recent ruling, Judge Eric Davis found certain claims about Dominion to be false. Despite acknowledging the court’s rulings, Fox News will not have to admit on-air that it spread lies about Dominion, according to a representative from the company.

Also Read: The country mustn’t get entangled in a web of fake news

Dominion’s lawyer, Justin Nelson, said the settlement represented "vindication and accountability" and praised the parties' commitment to facts for the sake of democracy. The payout of $787.5 million is roughly half of the $1.6 billion initially sought by Dominion, though it is nearly 10 times the company's valuation from 2018 and roughly eight times its annual revenue in 2021.

Also Read: The country mustn’t get entangled in a web of fake news

Dominion’s lawyer, Justin Nelson, said the settlement represented "vindication and accountability" and praised the parties' commitment to facts for the sake of democracy. The payout of $787.5 million is roughly half of the $1.6 billion initially sought by Dominion, though it is nearly 10 times the company's valuation from 2018 and roughly eight times its annual revenue in 2021.

The settlement means that Fox News executives and on-air personalities, including Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, will be spared from testifying about their 2020 election coverage, which was “filled with lies" about voter fraud, according to CNN. 

The settlement means that Fox News executives and on-air personalities, including Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, will be spared from testifying about their 2020 election coverage, which was “filled with lies" about voter fraud, according to CNN. 

Also Read: Let reliable insights guide the battle against misinformation

Emails, texts, and deposition testimony revealed during the case showed that these figures and many others at Fox privately considered the vote-rigging claims against Dominion to be asinine, but the lies were spread on-air anyway, the publication added.

Also Read: Let reliable insights guide the battle against misinformation

Emails, texts, and deposition testimony revealed during the case showed that these figures and many others at Fox privately considered the vote-rigging claims against Dominion to be asinine, but the lies were spread on-air anyway, the publication added.

The settlement comes as a significant blow to Fox News and its reputation. The network's willingness to spread false information has damaged its credibility and calls into question its journalistic integrity. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what the long-term impact will be for Fox News.

The settlement comes as a significant blow to Fox News and its reputation. The network's willingness to spread false information has damaged its credibility and calls into question its journalistic integrity. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what the long-term impact will be for Fox News.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP