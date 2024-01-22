US election: Who's still in fray in New Hampshire primary and why it's important
The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates — Nikki Haley and Donald Trump. Here's what's at stake for them in the New Hampshire primary.
In the run up to the US presidential election in November this year, New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary is set to be held on Wednesday. This comes a week after former US president and Republican leader Donald Trump secured his first crucial victory in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.