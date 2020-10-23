US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are face-to-face in their final presidential debate, just less than two weeks ahead of the crucial presidential elections on November 3.

A planned second debate on October 15 was cancelled after 74-year-old Trump refused to do a virtual face-off with 77-year-old Biden despite concerns over the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The two rivals instead attended town halls on competing television networks.

Trump and Biden fiercely clashed over a number of issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic, racism, economy and climate, during the first presidential debate last month, marked by angry interruptions and bitter accusations.

Trump vs Biden: Final Presidential Debate Highlights

• Look at China, Russia and India, the air is filthy: Donald Trump on the issue of climate change

• The Black community likes me and I like them: Donald Trump

• Former Vice President Joe Biden says he would push for a $15-per-hour minimum wage and rejects the idea that it would hurt small businesses.

• Biden called Black community as 'super predators' in 1994: Trump

• Trump blamed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even as Pelosi continues to negotiate a deal with Trump's emissary, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The Republican president suggested Pelosi doesn't want to do anything that would help him. Biden asked Trump why he isn't talking to his "Republican friends'' about a deal.

• I am least racist person in this room: Donald Trump

• Learning to live with it? We’re dying with it: Joe Biden on Covid.

• Trump also responded to the news that he paid just $750 in taxes in 2017, claiming that he was told he “prepaid tens of millions of dollars," and that the $750 he paid was a “filing fee."

• Pointing his finger at Trump, Biden asked: “What are you hiding?" He told Trump to “release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption."

• “I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life," Biden said

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden not talking over each other -- at least so far.

"I made it clear that any country, no matter who it is, if it interferes with American elections will pay a price. They will pay a price," Biden said.

Biden: "This is the same fellow told you this is going to end by Easter last time. This is the same fellow who told you that, don't worry, we're going to end this by the summer. We're about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he has no clear plan."

Trump on Covid: "We're fighting it and we're fighting it hard… We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away."

Trump never told people that Coronavirus is dangerous, he kept telling people not to worry: Joe Biden.

Covid vaccine to be announced within weeks, Trump says.

Anyone who's responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America," Biden said in the opening remarks of the showdown that comes just 12 days before the election.

We can't close down the country, we can't stay in a basement like Joe Biden: Trump.

Will make sure that everyone wears mask and move towards rapid testing: Joe Biden.

Trump has no plan to fight Covid-19, says Joe Biden.

