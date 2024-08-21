US Elections 2024: Barack Obama takes stage on Day 2 of Democratic National Convention, stirs nostalgia | Top 10 Updates

US Elections 2024: Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago saw former United States President Barack Obama take the stage in support of party nominee Kamala Harris. Notably, Chicago is Obama's hometown, and his delegates spent the week garnering ground support amid a swell of nostalgia for his time as president, Bloomberg reported.

The report added that across the DNC campaign, comparisons to 2008 abound, with the party faithfully hopeful that Harris’s race against Donald Trump would assemble the same broad coalition that Obama drew and could deliver a commanding win.

Harris' journey to the presidential nomination has been exciting — from the party suffering doubts and infighting over continuing current US President Joe Biden's bid to a rallying cry around Harris that has given them a tailwind, the report said.

Hoping to Recapture the Electoral Magic Harris, the first woman of colour to lead a major party presidential ticket in the US elections, offers voters an opportunity to break through historic barriers. And she highlighted key figures from Obama’s team to help her navigate the sprint.

“It did remind me a lot of 2008. I’ve been around politics a long time, and you kind of know when people are all in," David Plouffe, who managed Obama’s campaign in 2008 told Bloomberg.

Big Tent, Big Names Obama’s keynote will be proceeded by other prominent figures from his home state, with Governor JB Pritzker — the Hyatt Hotels billionaire seen as a leading figure in Democrats’ next class of presidential aspirants — and Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq war veteran, among the highlights.

But Democrats will also devote time to marketing Harris to a wide swath of voters who haven’t rallied behind a political candidate since Obama’s 2008 run.

Senator Bernie Sanders, Vermont lawmaker and liberal stalwart, will speak — as did Stephanie Grisham, who served as Trump’s press secretary but has since disavowed him as unfit for office.

The enthusiasm was apparent during a buoyant roll call, with a DJ pumping a soundtrack tailored to each state and celebrity cameos including rapper Lil Jon and director Spike Lee.

Political spouses will also get a moment in the spotlight, with Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and former First Lady Michelle Obama slated to address the crowd.

There will be particular attention on how Obama — who memorably told Democrats that “when they go low, we go high” at 2016’s gathering — may alter her message for a third consecutive convention where her party is seeking to counter Trump.

Harris herself executed an unorthodox move, holding a massive rally in Milwaukee competing with her own convention. The event, held at a packed Fiserv Forum — where Republicans just a month ago held their own gathering — evoked Obama’s decision to break with convention protocol and hold his 2008 acceptance speech at a football stadium in Denver.

“This is a people-powered campaign and together we will chart a new way forward,” Harris said.

Sugar High

Even as Democrats dream of replicating Obama’s success, they acknowledge Harris’ race with Trump remains a dead heat. The vice president and her aides have warned against overconfidence, with the nominee saying the Democratic campaign is an underdog.

Trump’s campaign thinks the sugar high of Harris’ swap is leveling off. “Polling has done exactly what we predicted it would,” rising as part of a honeymoon period, Trump campaign spokesman Brian Hughes said Monday. “We believe, internally, based on the data, that the plateau’s been reached.”

But, for Democrats, the change in expectation is palpable.

“I’ve not seen this kind of energy since Obama,” said Sanford Bishop, a Democratic congressman from Georgia, a historically Republican-leaning state that Biden won in 2020. “We’ve been in a funk and we’re out of it, and it’s just amazing,” he said in an interview.

‘Work to Do’

Jen O’Malley Dillon, who served as campaign chair under Biden and retained the role under Harris, said they’ve seen an “extraordinary consolidation” of the Democratic Party base since the change.

“Does that mean we’re good there and we can just peace out and not worry about it? Of course not,” she said Tuesday at an event hosted by Georgetown University.

Plouffe, who spoke Tuesday at an event hosted by Axios on the sidelines of the convention, said he expected the 2024 result to be close, just like 2020 and 2016.

“Harris has greatly improved the position of the Democratic Party in this race,” he said, adding “we all have work to do.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, an ally of Harris, said the energy among younger voters in particular has been remarkable.

“It’s coming from this profound yearning I’m seeing in Americans who want to turn a page. We should never have another octogenarian president — I won’t say never again, but right now, we need younger people. We need a new generation,” he said Tuesday on the sidelines of the convention.