Donald Trump afraid of support for Kamala Harris? Ex-aide says he’s ‘desperate, spiraling, clinging to conspiracies’

US Elections 2024: Donald Trump's former aide Sarah Matthews told MSNBC that Trump has become “desperate” due to the surge in support for his political opponent and Democratic party nominee Kamala Harris.

Updated14 Aug 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Combination file image of Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump; and Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris at campaign rallies in August.
Combination file image of Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump; and Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris at campaign rallies in August.(AP)

US Elections 2024: Sarah Matthews, a former aide of Donald Trump has in a media interview said that the Republican presidential nominee and ex-US President is “embracing false theories” about Kamala Harris due to desperation,

Matthews told MSNBC that Trump has become “desperate” due to the surge in support for his political opponent and Democratic party nominee Kamala Harris.

‘Trump Feels Election Slipping Away…’

"I think that he feels that this election slipping away from him, and that’s where you’re beginning to see him spiral and cling to these conspiracy theories, as you noted with the AI-generated crowds, which obviously can be easily disproven,” Matthews told host Jen Psaki.

Matthews was once a spokesperson for Trump.

“Him claiming that there's this photo… I know it’s insanity. There will be people out there that will believe it, though, because he’s pushing it. And that’s what happens when he gets desperate, is he pushes these conspiracy theories,” Matthews said on August 12.

She was referencing Trump's much criticised line of attack against Harris' racial identity, where he expressed confusion with her dual black and Indian origins, he also accused her of using AI. Besides this, Trump is also feuding with fellow Republican representative and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

“These are not winning campaign messages. But that is what he does when he feels like he’s under attack, is he uses these kinds of lines of defense that don’t make much sense for campaigning,” she added.

“I can assure you that his campaign team is telling him to talk about policy. They want him to go out there and talk about the economy and immigration and things that voters actually care about, because I can assure you that none of these things that he’s talking about in his rallies, or his Truth Social posts, are things that are top of mind for most voters,” Matthews pointed out.

 

14 Aug 2024
