US Elections 2024: Two hours after Biden’s endorsement, Donald Trump leads 65-29 against Kamala Harris, forecast shows

US Elections 2024: Forecast by Polymarket has shown that despite Joe Biden withdrawing from the United States presidential race and endorsing new Democratic Party candidate Kamal Harris, Donald trump was still leading two hours later.

The Republican candidate and former US President was leading against opponent Harris 65-29, it said.

Trump is favored to beat Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/Y4Ukm9qmNA — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden Withdraws from US Presidential Race Biden, 81, announced his decision on July 21 (US time), and said he was acting in the “best interest of my party and the country” by bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Trump stoked worries about his age and mental fitness, as per an AFP report.