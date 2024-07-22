Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  US Elections 2024: Two hours after Biden's endorsement, Donald Trump leads 65-29 against Kamala Harris, forecast shows

US Elections 2024: Two hours after Biden's endorsement, Donald Trump leads 65-29 against Kamala Harris, forecast shows

US Elections 2024: Two hours after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the US presidential election race and endorsed VP Kamala Harris, a Polymarket forecast showed that Donald Trump was still leading by 65-29 against his opponent.

US Elections 2024: File image of US Vice President-elect and Democratic Party's new nominee Kamala Harris during a meeting in Delaware.

US Elections 2024: Forecast by Polymarket has shown that despite Joe Biden withdrawing from the United States presidential race and endorsing new Democratic Party candidate Kamal Harris, Donald trump was still leading two hours later.

The Republican candidate and former US President was leading against opponent Harris 65-29, it said.

Joe Biden Withdraws from US Presidential Race

Biden, 81, announced his decision on July 21 (US time), and said he was acting in the “best interest of my party and the country" by bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Trump stoked worries about his age and mental fitness, as per an AFP report.

This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…

