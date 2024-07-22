US Elections 2024: Two hours after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the US presidential election race and endorsed VP Kamala Harris, a Polymarket forecast showed that Donald Trump was still leading by 65-29 against his opponent.

The Republican candidate and former US President was leading against opponent Harris 65-29, it said.

Joe Biden Withdraws from US Presidential Race Biden, 81, announced his decision on July 21 (US time), and said he was acting in the "best interest of my party and the country" by bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Trump stoked worries about his age and mental fitness, as per an AFP report.

This is a breaking story, more updates awaited…

