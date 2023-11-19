US Elections 2024: I am a Hindu, it's my duty to realise God's purpose, says Vivek Ramaswamy about Presidential bid
Vivek Ramaswamy said he sees the parallels between Hinduism and Christianity and is committed to endorsing those shared values with the youth
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he sees the parallels between Hinduism and Christianity and is committed to endorsing those shared values with the youth, ANI reported. He added that it is his Hindu faith that motivated his move to politics, it added.