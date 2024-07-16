JD Vance named Donald Trump’s VP: Here’s how prominent businessmen reacted — from Vivek Ramaswamy to Elon Musk

JD Vance named Donald Trump's VP: The announcement of JD Vance as ex-United States President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's Vice President at the RNC on July 15, was met with much cheer by businessmen supporting the grand old party.

The Republican National Convention (RNC), is scheduled this week from July 15-18, with Trump set to formally be named the party's presidential candidate on Thursday (July 18). Trump will also give a speech on that day.

This was Trump's first public appearance after the shooting incident at his rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. He entered the event with a bandage on his right ear, to loud cheers of “USA! USA! USA!” and “fight fight fight!”.

JD Vance to Be Trump's VP for 2024 US Elections A Ohio senator and former venture capitalist, Vance was announced as Trump's Vice President (VP) at the event today. Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with approval from Silicon Valley tycoons and America's businessmen, as they cheered for the choice.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump will battle current US President and Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections in November 2024.

Businessmen Approve Vance as Vice President Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said July 15 posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), saying that Vance will become an outstanding VP. The two were school mates.

“So proud of my friend, classmate, and fellow southwest Ohioan today. We used to watch Bengals games at the bar in law school, it’s awesome we’re now here a decade later with JD joining the strongest presidential ticket in our lifetime. He’ll be an outstanding Vice President and I look forward to everything ahead for him and for our country,” Ramaswamy wrote.

Elon Musk called the decision a “great choice” and said the lineup “resounds with victory” on X, the social platform he owns.

Investor David Sacks called Vance an “American patriot”, Bloomberg reported, adding that Delian Asparouhov (partner at Founders Fund backed by billionaire Peter Thiel), wrote: “IT’S JD VANCE. WE HAVE A FORMER TECH VC IN THE WHITE HOUSE. GREATEST COUNTRY ON EARTH BABY.”

Spokespeople for Thiel and Founders Fund did not comment, as per Bloomberg.

Even usual Democratic Party supporter, Chamath Palihapitiya, cheered the choice, writing: “A Bestie adjacent as the VP?!?!?! ????????????????”

Bloomberg quoted Alot VC's founder and managing partner Crystal McKellar, welcome Vance, saying, “He will be good for Silicon Valley because he is a good free market capitalist who believes in growth and innovation and eliminating the regulation that strangles growth,” she said in a text. “And he’ll be good for the country for all the same reasons and because he feels genuine compassion for those forgotten and left behind by progress.”