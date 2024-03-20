US elections 2024: Joe Biden and Donald Trump each secure primary wins in Illinois
Democratic party rep Joe Biden and Republican party candidate Donald Trump secured victories in Illinois primaries, boosting their delegate counts for the November election rematch.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump each won their party's primaries in Illinois on March 19, notching more delegates as they continue their march to a rematch in the United States Presidential Elections 2024 this November.
