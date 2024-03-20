Democratic party rep Joe Biden and Republican party candidate Donald Trump secured victories in Illinois primaries, boosting their delegate counts for the November election rematch.

In a day marked by minimal suspense, 81-year-old Biden, a Democrat, and 77-year-old Trump, a Republican, each also easily won their primaries in Kansas and Florida; while Trump also breezed through the Ohio Republican primary on March 19.

For Biden, Ohio Democrats had canceled their primary and opted to award him with all their 224 delegates, AP reported. Projections suggest Biden will show up strong in the Arizona's primaries as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Political Mood Reflected in Primary Turnout With widespread ambivalence among Americans towards the forthcoming presidential election, both Biden and Trump's campaigns are intensifying efforts to rally their bases by engaging in aggressive rhetoric against each other and highlighting the dangers posed by their opponent.

Voters like Pat Shackleford, an 84-year-old caregiver from Mesa, Arizona, told AP they support Trump, and conveyed encouragement for the former president amidst perceived media bias.

Similarly, sisters Jamie and Cassandra Neal, residents of Phoenix, expressed enthusiasm for Biden following his State of the Union speech, which they felt demonstrated his readiness for the electoral battle ahead, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump-Backed Candidate Prevails in Ohio Senate Primary In Ohio's Republican Senate primary, Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno emerged victorious over his rivals, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Matt Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Guardians baseball team. Despite controversies surrounding Moreno's past, including recent allegations regarding an adult website profile created under his name, his triumph underscores Trump's continued influence within the Republican Party.

Focus Shifts to General Election Trump and Biden have redirected their attention towards the general election, targeting battleground states and highlighting their respective records while framing the other as a threat to the nation. Themes of age and mental acuity have featured prominently in their campaigns, with Trump portraying Biden as unfit for office, while Biden accuses Trump of undermining democracy.

Issues such as immigration resonate strongly with voters across party lines, albeit with differing perspectives. While some, like Linda Bennet of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, express concerns about border security and government motives, others, like Brenda Woodfolk of Columbus, Ohio, worry about the implications of divisive rhetoric and policies on immigrant communities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the electoral campaign, Trump continues to face legal battles, including criminal charges and civil cases, with potential fines exceeding $500 million.

(With inputs from AP)

