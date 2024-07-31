US Elections 2024 | Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to debate: ‘If you got something to say, say it to my face…’

US Elections 2024: At an election rally in Atlanta city, Kamala Harris said the elections changed after she entered the race. She added: “Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face.”

PTI
Updated31 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
US Elections 2024: United States Vice President and Democratic party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris at campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30.
US Elections 2024: United States Vice President and Democratic party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris at campaign rally in Atlanta on July 30.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

US Elections 2024: US Vice President and Democratic Party's presumptive presidential candidate Kamala Harris has challenged her Republican rival, former president Donald Trump, for a debate, provoking him to say whatever he has to say to her face.

Addressing an election rally in the state of Georgia's Atlanta city on Tuesday, Harris, 59, said that the nature of presidential elections changed after she entered the race.

Also Read | Top events today: ITR deadline, Q1 results, pensioners strike and more

‘Election Race Shifting’

She officially declared her candidacy after incumbent President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for a second term on July 20.

“The momentum in this race is shifting. There are signs that Donald Trump is feeling it. You may have noticed. So last week, you may have seen, he pulled out of the debate in September he had previously agreed to,” Harris said.

“Well Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider meeting me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” she said to a cheering crowd.

“So, here's the funny thing about that. Here's the funny thing about that. He won't debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me," she said.

Also Read | Entrepreneur who sought to merge Bitcoin & social media arrested for fraud

As per the campaign, approximately 10,000 people attended her rally in Atlanta, a key battleground state.

“The path to the White House runs right through this state, and you all helped us win in 2020, and we’re going to do it again in 2024. Yes, we will,” she said.

Asserting that the campaign is not just about them versus Trump, Harris said, “Truly, this campaign is about two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future. The other focused on the past.”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 Day 5 India full schedule timing on July 31

‘Fight for Freedom’

“We are not going back because ours is a fight for the future. It is a fight for freedom," she said.

"Across our nation, we are witnessing a full-on assault on hard-fought, hard-won freedoms and rights. The freedom to vote. The freedom to be safe from gun violence. The freedom to live without fear of bigotry and hate. The freedom to love who you love openly and with pride. The freedom to learn and acknowledge our true and full history. And the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body and not let her government tell her what to do,” she said.

“Ours is a fight for the future and for freedom. I don't have to tell folks in Atlanta that generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom. And now the baton is in our hands. Each and every one of us,” Harris said.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 08:08 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldUS Elections 2024 | Kamala Harris challenges Donald Trump to debate: ‘If you got something to say, say it to my face…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    183.00
    03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    2.8 (1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics

    318.00
    03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    -3.35 (-1.04%)

    Tata Steel

    164.05
    03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    1.2 (0.74%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    348.50
    03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    10.7 (3.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fine Organic Industries

    5,875.45
    03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    522.2 (9.75%)

    Computer Age Management Services

    4,692.20
    03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    409.8 (9.57%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    200.00
    03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    17.1 (9.35%)

    Kansai Nerolac Paints

    304.85
    03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
    23.35 (8.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,864.000.00
      Chennai
      70,451.000.00
      Delhi
      69,970.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,933.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue