Amid the 2024 presidential election in the United States still months away, Republicans are seeking to pair Vice President Kamala Harris' unpopularity with President Joe Biden's old age in their pitch to voters, reported Fox News Digital .

Looking at the approval rating polls, Harris is an unpopular vice president and hasn't gone out of the 40s in her approval rating since her first year in office in 2021.

According to Fox News, where several strategists and politicians spoke, the consequentiality of Harris' vice presidency may determine the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

It is expected that to be a tough re-election for the presidential pair -- Biden and Harris -- as Americans' negative views creates political baggage.

Despite Harris dismissing her unpopularity among her own party as D.C. 'political chatter', Politico's reported that Democrats are afraid to express concern over Biden's age fearing the vice president as the alternative.

Since her White House run in 2019, Harris' unpopularity has been a mainstay. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii — now an independent — told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that "Kamala Harris is clearly unqualified to be the Commander-in-Chief."

"This should be a major issue for voters, but the mainstream media will continue to try to cover for her because they don’t want the American people to know the truth," Gabbard said.

"The Biden Administration has already brought our country to the brink of nuclear war with Russia and the new cold war with China is heating up quickly," she continued.

"The consequences of President Kamala Harris at the helm would be dangerous and catastrophic for the American people and our nation," Gabbard added.

Among others, Republican strategists opine Harris is a thorn in Biden's wrinkled paw. Lisa Boothe said, "Kamala Harris hurts Joe Biden."

"If anything happens to Biden, does anyone want Harris? She is personally unlikable and inarticulate," Boothe said.

"She dropped out of the 2020 Democrat primary before Iowa," she continued. "Her own party didn't want her. She was a diversity, equity, and inclusion hire."

Former President Trump's 2020 strategic communications director Marc Lotter said, "Nobody votes for the bottom of the ticket. They vote for the names at the top of the ticket. However, given the clear decline in President Biden, I would expect additional scrutiny over Vice President Harris, but still, the election will come down to the top of the ticket."

Conservative columnist Kristin Tate said, "Kamala Harris is one of the most unlikable and uninspiring public figures in modern political history."

"She was selected as Joe Biden's running mate in 2020 to check a box, and will serve the same purpose for the Biden campaign in 2024.Harris herself will not be a selling point for voters," Tate said.

"Biden campaign is attempting to woo voters to vote for Biden and Kamala, two politicians with zero charisma, by making the entire election about Donald Trump and the ‘threat to democracy’ posed by the GOP," he added.

"This is why Biden's announcement video made no mention of any specific accomplishments that his administration has achieved and focused almost entirely on Trump and the GOP," Tate added.

Though Democrat strategist Kevin Walling opine "president and vice president are a strong team."

"They together won a big victory in 2020 taking out an incumbent administration - something incredibly difficult in American history and are gearing up for a likely rematch that I believe will yield a similar result," Walling said. "Vice President Harris has been crisscrossing the country in recent months, rallying key bases of support on issues like the end of Roe, spurring economic innovation and touting big bipartisan wins on infrastructure, chips and meaningful gun control."

"I’ll stick with a Biden-Harris ticket with a proven history of defeating a Trump ticket, in whatever form that will be in 2024," he added.

It is to be known that both Biden and Harris announced their re-election candidacy on Tuesday with an online video titled 'Freedom', added the online news portal.