US Elections 2024: ‘Kamala Harris will be historic president’, says Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

US Elections 2024: US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago.

Updated20 Aug 2024, 11:52 AM IST
US Elections 2024: United States President Joe Biden holds US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris hand after delivering the keynote address on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris will be a 'historic president', United States President Joe Biden said at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 19, PTI reported. He received an emotional standing ovation when he came on stage at the DNC in Chicago. Illinois on Monday night.

Biden, 81, formally passed the baton to Harris, 59, his Vice President and the Democratic Party's presidential candidate for the 2024 US elections. He added that she would be a "historic president" and described Harris as the "best person to save democracy".

Harris is scheduled to formally accept her party's nomination on August 22 (Thursday) against rival and Republican candidate Donald Trump, 78, in the November 5 election.

Biden passes the baton to Harris

“Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris as the President of the United States of America," Biden said, amidst cheers from thousands of members and leaders of the Democratic Party at its national convention here in this windy city as he urged his countrymen to vote and elect his deputy of four years. Biden said Harris would be a "historic president".

“I love my job. I love my country more. We need to preserve our democracy. We need you to beat Donald Trump and elect Kamala and Tim as President and Vice President of the United States," Biden said.

"Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024. Harris will soon serve as the 47th President of the United States. We saved democracy in 2020 and we must do it again in 2024. America’s future is in your hands. America, America, I gave my best to you. I made a lot of mistakes in my career. But I gave my best to you," Biden added.

“Let me ask you: Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? And let me ask you: Are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Waltz as president and vice president?” he asked.

Biden appeared to wipe away a tear as he hugged his daughter Ashley Biden who introduced him at the four-day convention.

Biden Makes Strong Pitch For Harris

Observing that the decisions being made now would determine the fate of the world and the country, Biden said he and Harris had made four years of extraordinary progress in the United States.

Making a strong pitch to elect Harris as the next US President, Biden said Trump promised infrastructure week every week for four years. "He never built a damn thing. He (Trump) is the looser," he alleged.

“Together, we are building a better America,” he said as he listed out some of the key achievements of the Biden-Harris Administration.

“You cannot say you love your country only when you win. More Americans have health insurance today than ever before. And after fighting for 50 years to give Medicare the power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, we finally beat Big Pharma. Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote," he said.

"America is winning. America is prosperous. America is safer today than was under Donald Trump," he said as he accused Trump of killing the strongest border security bill in the history of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

