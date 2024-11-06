News
US elections 2024 outcome is set to reshape India trade ties
Rhik Kundu 5 min read 06 Nov 2024, 12:33 PM IST
Summary
- India may face higher tariffs and tighter visa norms as Donald Trump nears victory in the 2024 US elections.
NEW DELHI : With Donald Trump, the Republican nominee and former US president, leading the US presidential race, India's trade ties with the country—one of the few with which India has a merchandise trade surplus—are likely set for a paradigm shift.
