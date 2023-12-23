Supreme Court rejects to put Donald Trump's immunity case on fast track

The US Supreme Court has denied special counsel Jack Smith's plea to expedite the hearings regarding Donald Trump's claim of immunity from federal prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while in office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Counsel Jack Smith had asked the nation's highest court to take up the immunity case on an expedited basis, bypassing the federal court of appeals.

Also Read: Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's presidential primary ballot | What it means for 2024 US elections? The Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, including three justices nominated by Trump, denied the request in a one-line order that did not provide any reason for the decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 77-year-old, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is currently scheduled to go on trial on March 4, 2024 on charges of conspiring to overturn the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Also Read: Donald Trump holds wide lead in 2024 Republican presidential contest, Vivek Ramaswamy receives 5% support: Report Trump's attorneys have continuously tried to push back the trial until after the election of the next year, citing the ex-president's "absolute immunity" from prosecution for acts committed while in the White House.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is to preside over Trump's March trial, rejected the immunity claim on December 1, saying a former president does not have a "lifelong 'get-out-of-jail-free' pass." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: US presidential polls 2024: Who are the candidates running for White House? "Defendant's four-year service as Commander in Chief did not bestow on him the divine right of kings to evade the criminal accountability that governs his fellow citizens," she added.

Trump's lawyers appealed Chutkan's decision to the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and Smith, the special counsel, asked the Supreme Court to step in and hear the case itself.

"This case presents a fundamental question at the heart of our democracy: whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office," Smith said in a filing to the Supreme Court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is of paramount public importance that respondent's claims of immunity be resolved as expeditiously as possible -- and, if respondent is not immune, that he receive a fair and speedy trial on these charges," he said.

With the Supreme Court's rejection of Smith's request, the appeals court will now first hear the immunity case. Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said this could make it difficult to maintain the March trial date. Tobias noted the Supreme Court had agreed to "fast-track" appeals in 19 cases over the past four years and it was unclear why the justices had declined to do so here.

Trump welcomed the Supreme Court's move and said he was looking forward to presenting his arguments before the appeals court. "Of course I am entitled to Presidential Immunity," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I was President, it was my right and duty to investigate, and speak on, the rigged and stolen 2020 Presidential Election," he said, repeating his baseless claims to have won the election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The DC appeals court has scheduled arguments for January 9 and its ruling is expected to eventually reach the Supreme Court, whose current session ends in June. Trump's lawyers are also expected to ask the nation's highest court to rule on a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that would keep the former president off the Republican primary ballot in the western state.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Colorado court ruled that Trump had incited an insurrection -- the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters -- and was therefore ineligible to hold office again.

(With AFP inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

