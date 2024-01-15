US elections 2024: What's at stake for Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis in Monday's Iowa caucuses?
For Donald Trump's top rivals, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Iowa caucuses will be a test of their continued viability as candidates. The pressure is on DeSantis, who has made a strong finish in Iowa his top priority
Donald Trump is looking to seal the deal. Three other Republicans are hoping to slow his march toward the Republican nomination.
