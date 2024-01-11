US elections: ‘Already decided on 2024 running mate’ — Donald Trump says ready to mend ties with rivals
Throughout his campaign, Trump has declined to address the subject of his running mate. However, there are speculations that the former president may pick South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as his running mate.
Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has already decided who he wants to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.
