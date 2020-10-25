US elections: Biden slams Trump for calling India 'filthy'

NEW DELHI: US presidential hopeful Joe Biden overnight Sunday castigated White House incumbent Donald Trump for calling India "filthy" during their last presidential debate before the polls on 3 November. Biden said he and his vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris valued India-US partnership.

In a Twitter post, Biden also criticized Trump’s approach to solving global challenges like climate change and added that the US president’s remarks about India was not how “friends" were spoken about.

Biden’s Twitter remarks followed an opinion piece he wrote last week hailing India-US relations and promising to back India “against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbors".

In his Twitter post, Biden said: “It's not how you talk about friends—and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change. @KamalaHarris and I deeply value our partnership—and will put respect back at the center of our foreign policy."

On Friday, Trump, who is seeking a second term, referred to "filthy air" in India as he defended his decision to pull out of the Paris accord - a key global deal to combat climate change by reducing CO2 emission, among other steps.

“Look at India. It's filthy. The air is filthy," he said sparking outrage and debate on social media. It came on a day the air quality index in New Delhi hovered between “poor" to “dangerous", suffering the after effects of crop stubble burning in parts of northern India. "I will not sacrifice millions of jobs... thousands of companies because of the Paris Accord. It is very unfair," Trump said during the televised debate.

Trump’s reference to India’s air quality was not the first time he alluded to the country in the negative. In the past, he has castigated India for its high tariffs and taking undue advantage of its developing country status at the World Trade Organisation. During the first presidential debate on 30 September, India was referred to twice – neither in the positive or complimentary context. While one was again in the context of climate change, the second was in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.

“China sends up real dirt into the air. Russia does. India does," Trump said in his first debate with Biden in Cleveland in September.

When Biden tried to corner Trump on the US administration’s response towards the pandemic, Trump questioned the credibility of India's statistics on covid-19 deaths.

"When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India," the president said. "They don't exactly give you a straight count," Trump said clubbing all three countries together.

Both Trump and Biden have been trying to woo the around four million strong Indian-American community ahead of the polls. Indian-Americans are seen leaning toward the Biden’s Democratic Party and with part Indian and part Jamaican origin Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee, Biden seems to have an edge over Trump in winning over the Indian Americans.

In an opinion piece in “IndiaWest," a California based newspaper brought out by members of the Indian American community, Biden last week recalled how he had hosted a Diwali reception as US vice president.

“I’ve always felt deeply connected to the Indian American community because of the values we share: duty to family and elders, treating people with respect and dignity, self-discipline, service, and hard work," he said in the piece posted online on 22 October.

“And that lasting relationship continues on this campaign with Indian American leadership across the board, including at the top with Kamala Harris as the Vice Presidential nominee," Biden said in the piece titled “A More Prosperous Future for the Indian American Community."

Recalling Harris’ ties to India through her mother Shyamala Gopalan, he later said: “we value the Indian-American diaspora, we’ll continue to value the US-India relationship. For Donald Trump, it’s photo-ops. For me, it’s getting things done."

Biden also referred to the H1-B visa issue – work visas that Indian expatriates apply for to work in the US mainly in the IT sector, rules governing which have been tightened considerably by the Trump administration.

“We also believe America is a land of opportunity. But it’s likely you and your family have been caught in the middle of President Trump’s crackdown of legal immigration and pathways to permanent residency and citizenship and his decisions on the H-1B visa program. And his dangerous rhetoric about immigrants has empowered white supremacists and even fueled hate crimes against Indian Americans," he said.

Recalling his stint as vice president under then president Barack Obama, Biden said the eight years of the Obama administration had been “some of the best" between the two countries.

“That’s why if elected President, I will continue what I have long called for: The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbors. We’ll open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India, and confront other international challenges together, like climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation," he added.

