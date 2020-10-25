US elections: Biden slams Trump for calling India 'filthy'

Trump’s reference to India’s air quality was not the first time he alluded to the country in the negative. In the past, he has castigated India for its high tariffs and taking undue advantage of its developing country status at the World Trade Organisation. During the first presidential debate on 30 September, India was referred to twice – neither in the positive or complimentary context. While one was again in the context of climate change, the second was in the context of the covid-19 pandemic.