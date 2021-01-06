US elections: Georgia is too close to call with Biden agenda, Senate at stake

With more than 60% of the expected vote counted, according to the Associated Press, Warnock and Ossoff held slim leads as the races tightened from early returns. Republicans needed a strong turnout of voters on Tuesday to overcome an expected Democratic advantage in early and mail-in ballots. Trump held an early lead in Georgia in the Nov. 3 election, only to have Biden win by about 12,000 votes when the outstanding absentee ballots were tallied.