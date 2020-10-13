Home >News >World >US elections: Ten million Americans have already voted
Voters wearing protective masks stand in line to cast ballots at an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential elections in Atlanta, Georgia, US. (Bloomberg)
US elections: Ten million Americans have already voted

1 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 07:46 AM IST AFP

The project said the early-vote count is multiple times higher than it was at the same point in 2016

More than 10 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the US presidential contest, a tracking group said late Monday, a record pace three weeks before election day November 3.

"Voters have cast a total of 10,296,180 ballots in the reporting states," the US Elections Project of the University of Florida reported on its website.

The project said the early-vote count is multiple times higher than it was at the same point in 2016, fueled by dramatic surges of mail-in voting due to health concerns about casting ballots in person during the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

