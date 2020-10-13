US elections: Ten million Americans have already voted

More than 10 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the US presidential contest, a tracking group said late Monday, a record pace three weeks before election day November 3.

"Voters have cast a total of 10,296,180 ballots in the reporting states," the US Elections Project of the University of Florida reported on its website.

"Voters have cast a total of 10,296,180 ballots in the reporting states," the US Elections Project of the University of Florida reported on its website.

The project said the early-vote count is multiple times higher than it was at the same point in 2016, fueled by dramatic surges of mail-in voting due to health concerns about casting ballots in person during the coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

