Home >News >World >US elections: Voting begins, 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight
The votes are tallied, five in favor Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden against zero for US President Donald Trump during the historic midnight vote at the Hale House at the historic Balsams Resort during midnight voting as part of the first ballots cast in the US Presidential Election in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 3, 2020

US elections: Voting begins, 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST PTI

Voters in Dixville Notch, a village of 12 residents in New Hampshire, kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Joe Biden

Dixville Notch (US), Nov 3 (AP) Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles (20 kilometers) to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that's no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It's also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.

“Sixty years — and unfortunately, we can't celebrate it," he said. A third community with midnight voting, Hart's Location, suspended the tradition this election because of coronavirus concerns. It decided to hold voting from 11 am to 7 pm Tuesday.

The White Mountains town started the early voting in 1948 to accommodate railroad workers who had to be at work before normal voting hours. It eventually stopped in 1964 and brought it back in 1996.

The communities also vote just after midnight for New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary, which was on Feb. 11.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

