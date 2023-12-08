US embassy attacked with 7 mortars in Baghdad; second time in a year
In the second attack of the year, US embassy compound in Baghdad was attacked with seven mortars on Friday. According to officials, the embassy reported minor damage, however, no casualty was reported
For the second time in a year, the US embassy in Baghdad was attacked with rockets on Friday, reported Reuters citing a US military official. The recent attack marks one of the largest against the embassy in recent memory.
