US employers add 528,000 jobs, unemployment falls to lowest since pandemic struck in 20206 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:31 PM IST
- July's job creation was 130,000 more than than those produced in June, and the most since February.
WASHINGTON : Defying anxiety about a possible recession and raging inflation, America's employers added a stunning 528,000 jobs last month, restoring all the jobs lost in the coronavirus recession. Unemployment fell to 3.5%, lowest since the pandemic struck in early 2020.