US encourages crisis-hit Pakistan to continue working with IMF - here's why2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:47 AM IST
US also encourages crisis-hit Pakistan to continue working with the IMF, especially on reforms that will improve Pakistan's business environment.
The United States on Thursday urges crisis-hit Pakistan to improve its business environment which would make the South Asian country more attractive and competitive around the world. Currently, Pakistan is struggling with its worst financial collapse and is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial assistance.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×