Home >News >world >US ends search for 7 missing Marines, sailor, says presumed dead
A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AP)
A U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Vehicle (AP)

US ends search for 7 missing Marines, sailor, says presumed dead

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2020, 07:08 PM IST AFP

  • After searching amphibious vehicle for more than 1,000 nautical miles and thereafter failing to find it, U.S. military declared seven personnel to be dead

The US military said Sunday it has called off a search for seven Marines and a sailor missing at sea for days, saying they were presumed dead.

The military personnel were aboard an amphibious vehicle that sank Thursday in deep water off the coast of California during a training exercise.

"It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort," said Colonel Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit.

During the 40-hour search, Marine, Navy and Coast Guard helicopters, ships, and watercraft searched more than 1,000 square nautical miles, the marines said in a statement.

A total of 16 service members were on the amphibious vehicle -- until now eight were rescued but one later died, and two others are in critical condition.

The search and rescue operation now shifts to one aimed at finding the bodies of the missing service members, Bronzi said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
U.S. President Donald Trump. (Bloomberg)

White House poised to announce move on TikTok’s U.S. operations

4 min read . 05:36 AM IST
Previous rounds of senior military level talks took place on 6 June, 22 June, 30 June and 14 July. (Photo: PTI)

India, China to hold fifth round of military disengagement talks on Sunday

2 min read . 11:57 AM IST
US Marines raise the American flag (AP)

Dozens of US Marines in Japan's Okinawa get coronavirus

2 min read . 11 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout