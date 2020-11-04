US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again sought to sow doubt over the counting of ballots beyond election day , saying the country was "entitled" to know who won on the day of the vote.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.

"And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

Supporters cheered and applauded President Donald Trump at his campaign headquarters, where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working to get him reelected.

Trump predicted his victory, but acknowledged he could lose.

“I think we’re going to have a great night, but it’s politics and it’s elections and you never know," Trump said.

He said his campaign was doing well in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. He noted the importance of winning Pennsylvania.

“Winning is easy. Losing is never easy," he said. “Not for me it's not."

The president went to the Republican National Committee’s annex in Arlington, Virginia, just outside Washington after days of grueling campaigning on the road.

“After doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little choppy," Trump said with his now-gravely delivery.

Trump said success will bring unity. He listed what he believes are his accomplishments with the coronavirus and the economy.

More than 100 staffers, almost all wearing masks, lined up against the back wall of the operations center to hear from their candidate. Some masks were emblazoned with “Trump" and “MAGA" for Trump’s “Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’s “absolutely certain" that Democrats will “solidly hold" onto their House majority.

On an Election Day conference call with reporters, the California Democrat said “this election is about nothing less than taking back the soul of America, whether our nation will follow the voices of fear or whether we will choose hope."

Pelosi and Rep. Cheri Bustos say the party is reaching deep into Trump country to win seats. Bustos is chair of the campaign arm for House Democrats, who are well positioned to try to add longtime GOP seats in Long Island, Arkansas, Indiana and rural Virginia.

Bustos says Democrats “are going to see some wins in those deep red districts."

Pelosi says she’s confident Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will win the White House from President Donald Trump.

Biden has spent the day visiting Pennsylvania. Trump had a phone interview on Fox News Channel.

Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations center just outside Washington, D.C., run by the cyber-security component of the Department of Homeland Security. Officials there said there were no major problems detected early Tuesday but urged the public to be wary and patient.

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the center there was “some early indication of system disruption," but he did not elaborate. He says he has “confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure."

Krebs says officials have seen attempts by foreign actors “to interfere in the 2020 election." But he says officials “have addressed those threats quickly" and “comprehensively."

Krebs says Election Day “in some sense is half-time." He says, “There may be other events or activities or efforts to interfere and undermine confidence in the election." He asks all Americans “to treat all sensational and unverified claims with skepticism and remember technology sometimes fails."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

