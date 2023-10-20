The US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, experienced a ride on the Delhi Metro on Thursday and engaged in conversations with fellow passengers. On X, Eric expressed that it was an enjoyable experience, marking his first time travelling on the Delhi Metro. "Wow! Delhi Metro, you make travelling so easy! I had a great time riding the Delhi metro for the first time and meeting fellow passengers. A shout out to the well-maintained, efficient, and green public transport system that is among the best in the world!" Garcetti wrote on 'X'. Garcetti took a ride in Delhi Metro today from RK Puram to Okhla NSIC Metro Station on Magenta Line, informed DMRC. DMRC tweeted, “His Excellency Mr. Eric M. Garcetti, Ambassador of the United States of America to India, took a ride in Delhi Metro today from RK Puram to Okhla NSIC Metro Station on Magenta Line. He also interacted with passengers during his travel & appreciated the clean & efficient Metro system." Also Read: US is India’s ‘optimal choice’ as a partner, says Jaishankar

Garcetti recently said the “great minds" back in his homeland and India can find more paths to peace, ANI reported.

"I'm so proud to see the United States of America and India working together for a more peaceful world. But we have to innovate. The world is changing more in the next five or ten years than it's changed in the last 100 years. But the great minds in India and the great minds in the United States can work to find more paths to peace," he said.

Also Read: US-India ties affected amid Nijjar killing row with Canada? Washington says…

Garcetti participated in the plenary session of 'Swavlamban 2.0,' a two-day seminar organized by the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO).

He emphasized that both nations are engaged in cooperation and enhancing bilateral relations to secure a "safer tomorrow."

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!