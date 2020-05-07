NEW DELHI: The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, will be in India on Thursday to discuss a deadlocked pact arrived at between the US and Taliban in February that aimed at starting intra-Afghan talks to bring peace to the war-torn country.

Khalilzad was in Qatar on Thursday at the start of a three-nation tour that will see also him visit Pakistan, a statement by the US State Department said late Wednesday. His visit to Qatar was for talks with the Taliban who have stood firm on their demand that the Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul release 5,000 Taliban prisoners before the intra-Afghan peace talks can begin. This was one of the key elements of the 29 February peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban.

“At each stop, he (Khalilzad) will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan," the US State Department statement said.

In Doha, “the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Emirate and Head of the Political Office, Mullah Baradar Akhund and his team met with Dr. Khalilzad and his accompanying team in the presence of Dr. Mutlaq Al-Qahtani, Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. The meeting focused on the speedy release of prisoners and inter-Afghan talks," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

“The launch and the full implementation of the agreement were discussed in detail," he said in a second post.

On their part, the Taliban had said they would release up to 1,000 Afghan prisoners as part of plans to start the peace talks.

The “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan released 40 soldiers of the Kabul Administration in Kunduz Province today afternoon. The Islamic Emirate is trying to speed up prisoners’ release process in order to save lives of the prisoners from the risk of the coronavirus desease," Shaheen had said in a Twitter post on 30 April. Another post this week from Shaheen said a dozen Afghan soldiers had been released from the Kunduz province.

“In New Delhi, he (Khalilzad) will meet with Indian officials to discuss the important role of India in a sustainable peace in Afghanistan and the region," the US State Department statement said.

It is unclear what role the US would like India to play at this stage though in the past Washington had urged New Delhi to send troops to Afghanistan as well as help the country sustain itself economically.

While India had refused to send troops to Afghanistan, New Delhi has been working to boost Afghanistan’s economic independence. The two countries have started an air corridor that brings Afghan products to India and takes back Indian goods to Afghanistan. This comes after Pakistan refused to allow Indian goods to pass through its territory though it has allowed Afghan products to use the land route to reach India. New Delhi has also used the Chabahar port in Iran to send wheat to Afghanistan. Besides this, New Delhi has pledged more than $3 billion for reconstruction projects in Afghanistan, most of which is now complete.

New Delhi has been wary of the Taliban, given its closeness to Pakistan and on its part said that it supports an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process – one that is not led by Pakistan from behind the scenes.

In recent days, the Taliban has said the group was looking to develop “good relations with all countries in the neighbourhood on the basis of mutual respect and mutual interests."

“We will never want any foreign individual or entity using Afghan soil to target another country," Taliban spokesman Shaheen has been quoted as saying by news reports. He added the group would enact a law to this effect when it comes to power. This is seen as an answer to India’s concern that Pakistan could use Afghanistan territory to foment activities.

According to the US State Department statement, Khalilzad will also visit Pakistan on the third and last leg of his tour. “In Islamabad, he will meet with Pakistani officials and also discuss the Afghan peace process," it said.

Pakistan is seen as having the most influence over the Taliban, given the close links between the Taliban and the Pakistan military. Pakistan has provided sanctuary and other support to the Taliban for decades as part of a strategy to blunt India’s influence in Kabul, according to US officials. On its part, Pakistan denies backing the Taliban group.

