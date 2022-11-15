US envoy rules out push for Iran nuclear talks amidst protests and drone sales

The United States' focus has shifted away from reviving a nuclear deal as a result of Iran's crackdown on protesters and the sale of drones to Russia, according to Robert Malley, Washington's special envoy for Iran. Malley insisted to reporters in Paris that the United States would leave the door open to resume diplomacy "when and if" the time came, but that for the time being, Washington would keep up its policy of sanctions and pressure.

