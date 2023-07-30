US envoys for Afghanistan stress urgency of inclusive governance in Kabul

US envoys for Afghanistan stress urgency of inclusive governance in Kabul2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:44 AM IST
US envoys call for inclusive government in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan; discuss women's rights with regional representatives.
US envoys for Afghanistan Thomas West and Rina Amri have once again called for an inclusive government in Kabul which, at present is under Taliban rule, TOLOnews reported. Since the Taliban seized power, it has curtailed women's rights in the nation.
