Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / World/  US envoys for Afghanistan stress urgency of inclusive governance in Kabul

US envoys for Afghanistan stress urgency of inclusive governance in Kabul

2 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:44 AM IST ANI

US envoys call for inclusive government in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan; discuss women's rights with regional representatives.

A Taliban security personnel stands guard near a makeshift tent during a procession on the tenth day of Ashura in the Islamic month of Muharram ritual in Herat on July 28, 2023. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)

US envoys for Afghanistan Thomas West and Rina Amri have once again called for an inclusive government in Kabul which, at present is under Taliban rule, TOLOnews reported. Since the Taliban seized power, it has curtailed women's rights in the nation.

US envoys for Afghanistan Thomas West and Rina Amri have once again called for an inclusive government in Kabul which, at present is under Taliban rule, TOLOnews reported. Since the Taliban seized power, it has curtailed women's rights in the nation.

Thomas West, a US special envoy, and Rina Amiri, a US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, met with representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Astana two days prior to the Doha summit to discuss Afghanistan.

Thomas West, a US special envoy, and Rina Amiri, a US special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, met with representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in Astana two days prior to the Doha summit to discuss Afghanistan.

The meeting's attendees discussed women's rights and inclusive governance in Afghanistan.

The meeting's attendees discussed women's rights and inclusive governance in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Taliban urges Qatar to invest in Afghanistan, take steps to improve relations

“Many agreed that inclusive governance & women’s rights are integral to economic stability, security & peace," said Amiri there.

Also Read: Taliban urges Qatar to invest in Afghanistan, take steps to improve relations

“Many agreed that inclusive governance & women’s rights are integral to economic stability, security & peace," said Amiri there.

"For two years, Afghan women have been far away from the public affairs of the society, and even if they made personal efforts to provide for their lives, they were not allowed. Afghan women are a part of Afghan society. The government has the responsibility to provide ways for their participation in public issues, in education and work, and their presence in the society," said Surya Paykan, a women's rights activist, according to TOLOnews.

"For two years, Afghan women have been far away from the public affairs of the society, and even if they made personal efforts to provide for their lives, they were not allowed. Afghan women are a part of Afghan society. The government has the responsibility to provide ways for their participation in public issues, in education and work, and their presence in the society," said Surya Paykan, a women's rights activist, according to TOLOnews.

Some political observers think that convening such summits can help to resolve the nation's issues which have undergone a major regime change.

Some political observers think that convening such summits can help to resolve the nation's issues which have undergone a major regime change.

"These types of efforts can benefit the people of Afghanistan because they can have a positive effect on the stability of Afghanistan, the region and the world," said Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst, reported TOLOnews.

"These types of efforts can benefit the people of Afghanistan because they can have a positive effect on the stability of Afghanistan, the region and the world," said Tariq Farhadi, a political analyst, reported TOLOnews.

Also Read: ‘Devil has returned’: Afghan women forced to go back to abusive husbands

Meanwhile, according to MoFA deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Qatar (Doha meeting) on Saturday afternoon to speak with US officials about a number of topics, TOLOnews reported.

Also Read: ‘Devil has returned’: Afghan women forced to go back to abusive husbands

Meanwhile, according to MoFA deputy spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, a delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi left Kabul for Qatar (Doha meeting) on Saturday afternoon to speak with US officials about a number of topics, TOLOnews reported.

Takal tweeted that Muttaqi will speak about lifting sanctions and being removed from blacklists, freeing Afghanistan's bank reserves, and putting an end to airspace violations.

Takal tweeted that Muttaqi will speak about lifting sanctions and being removed from blacklists, freeing Afghanistan's bank reserves, and putting an end to airspace violations.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 06:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.