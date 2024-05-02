US, Europe Fear of China's Dominance Threatens Climate Fight, Says Xi's Envoy
Veteran diplomat Liu Zhenmin is leading the charge as the biggest polluter seeks to peak emissions by the end of this decade.
(Bloomberg) -- Efforts by the US and Europe to stem China's dominance in green technologies risk stalling the fight against global warming, according to the veteran diplomat tasked by Xi Jinping to represent the top polluter on climate issues.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message