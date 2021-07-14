Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >US expected to announce start of evacuation of Afghan visa applicants: Report

US expected to announce start of evacuation of Afghan visa applicants: Report

Premium
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley walk to greet US Army General Austin Scott Miller, the former top US commander in Afghanistan, upon his return, at Andrews Air Force Base, US.
1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Reuters

  • The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement likely would be made on Wednesday and that the operation would involve chartered civilian aircraft

The Biden administration is expected to announce soon the start of "Operation Allies Refuge," a plan to evacuate Afghan translators seeking U.S. visas after working alongside the U.S. military for years, five sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Biden administration is expected to announce soon the start of "Operation Allies Refuge," a plan to evacuate Afghan translators seeking U.S. visas after working alongside the U.S. military for years, five sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement likely would be made on Wednesday and that the operation would involve chartered civilian aircraft.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement likely would be made on Wednesday and that the operation would involve chartered civilian aircraft.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The White House and the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A senior administration official said the flights would begin in the last week of this month, but other details would be withheld for "operational security."

It is expected that the initial evacuees will include Afghans who worked for the U.S. government who are waiting for their applications to be processed.

A State Department unit coordinating the evacuations will be run by veteran Ambassador Tracey Jacobson and include representatives from the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, the official said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Russ Travers will coordinate an interagency policy process related to the evacuations.

President Joe Biden's administration has faced pressure to provide security for Afghans who aided Washington as it ends its two-decade war in the country by the end of August.

`

Taliban fighters hostile to those workers have seized control of major border crossings and land in the country in recent weeks as U.S. troops have withdrawn.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!