The United States is preparing for long lines and delays on Monday when restrictions are lifted on non-U.S. citizen international travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a senior official told Reuters on Friday.

President Joe Biden's administration "expects pent-up demand for travel, which means longer than normal wait times for travelers," the official told Reuters.

The government was boosting staffing to pre-pandemic levels but "long lines are expected in the initial days."

The U.S. set to lift all restrictions for fully-vaccinated international travellers, including from India, from November 8 but they will have to show proof of a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight to the country, according to an official statement.

The travel guidelines included protocols around testing. To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travellers – whether U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of accepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to test within one day of departure.

And fully vaccinated travellers will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative test taken within three days of travel to the U.S. prior to boarding, the statement said.

Unvaccinated minors will need to test at the same time as the adults with whom they are travelling – three days with vaccinated adults and one day with unvaccinated adults, it said.

