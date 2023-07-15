US to deploy F-16 fighter jets to safeguard ships from Iranian seizures in middle east5 min read 15 Jul 2023, 06:22 AM IST
The US is increasing its use of fighter jets near the Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, and is concerned about growing ties between Iran, Russia, and Syria in the Middle East.
In response to escalating concerns over Iranian seizures in the Gulf region, the United States has intensified its deployment of fighter jets near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
