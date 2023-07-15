The official further revealed that Russia is indebted to Iran for its support in the Ukrainian conflict, while Tehran seeks the US's departure from Syria to facilitate the transfer of lethal aid to Lebanese Hezbollah and to pose a threat to Israel. The United States has observed a heightened level of cooperation, collaboration, joint planning, and intelligence sharing primarily among mid-level leaders from the Russian military and the Iranian Quds force within Syria. These activities are intended to mount pressure on the US to withdraw its troops from Syria.

