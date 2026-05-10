US F-35 changes course to UAE after mid-air emergency over Gulf of Oman amid Iran war: Report

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II operated by the United States Air Force reportedly declared an in-flight emergency on Sunday while flying over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The fighter transmitted squawk code 7700, the universal signal used by aircraft to indicate a serious onboard problem or distress, which may involve mechanical issues, a medical situation or another onboard problem, and does not by itself suggest hostile action.

Flight tracking data from FlightRadar24 showed the jet continuing toward United Arab Emirates after passing over Oman and the Gulf of Oman.

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Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, citing flight-tracking data, reported that the jet headed toward UAE airspace after flying over the Gulf of Oman and Oman. After declaring an emergency, it reportedly altered its course toward the UAE and began descending.

Neither United States Central Command nor the United States Air Force had issued an official statement. The cause of the emergency remains unknown.

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Officials have not disclosed where the aircraft took off from, where it was headed, or what prompted the emergency declaration.

This comes amid tensions escalated on Friday after a US fighter aircraft targeted and immobilised two tankers flying the Iranian flag, alleging that the vessels had defied Washington’s naval restrictions on Iranian ports. The move reportedly triggered retaliatory strikes from Iran.

A senior Iranian military official told local media that the country’s naval forces had “responded to the violation of the ceasefire and to American terrorism with strikes”, adding that the hostilities had since come to an end.

The confrontation followed another bout of unrest overnight between Thursday and Friday in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route. Iran has been seeking greater control over the passage to impose transit charges on foreign vessels and strengthen its economic influence over the United States and its allies.

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Iran submits response to US peace proposal via Islamabad: state media Iran on Sunday conveyed its response to a US proposal aimed at reducing regional tensions, delivering the message through Islamabad, according to Iranian state media.

The development came after repeated statements from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson that Tehran would communicate its "views and considerations" regarding US' initiative once it had completed a comprehensive “review and final conclusions”.

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“The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war,” the state-run IRNA news agency mentioned.

It also outlined the immediate purpose of the diplomatic initiative, stating, "According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region."

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Officials in Washington had been awaiting Tehran’s response to a new diplomatic proposal aimed at ending the conflict, reopening commercial shipping routes through key waterways, and rolling back Iran’s nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported last Sunday that details had emerged of a 14-point plan prepared by Tehran as part of continuing ceasefire negotiations.

Iran’s proposal is divided into "three main stages," beginning with a "30-day phase" intended to turn a temporary "ceasefire" into a “complete end to the war”, according to Al Jazeera. The plan was presented as Tehran’s response to the US-backed "nine-point peace plan."

Al Jazeera reported that the draft calls on Washington to "lift sanctions on Iran" and end the "blockade on Iranian ports." It also reportedly demands that the United States "withdraw US forces from the region" and "cease all hostilities," including bringing an end to "Israel's war in Lebanon."

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The diplomatic initiative comes amid growing regional tensions. Tehran recently warned Washington that it would no longer maintain its policy of strategic restraint in responding to attacks. The warning followed reports from Gulf countries of renewed maritime and territorial incidents, including an attack on a cargo vessel bound for Qatar.

Separately, the United Arab Emirates has accused Iran of carrying out an attack on its territory. If confirmed, it would represent only the second "alleged strike" on Gulf states since the start of a “month-old ceasefire”.

(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X