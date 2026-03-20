US F-35 makes emergency landing at its air base in Middle East after suspected Iranian strike: Report

A US F-35 fighter jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a US air base in the Middle East after being struck by what officials believe may have been Iranian fire, CNN reported citing two sources.

The stealth aircraft was conducting a combat mission over Iran when the incident reportedly occurred, marking a potentially significant escalation in the ongoing conflict that began in late February.

US Central Command statement Capt. Tim Hawkins, a spokesperson for US Central Command, confirmed the emergency landing and said the situation is under investigation.

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“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” Hawkins said. “This incident is under investigation.”

Hawkins added that the jet had been “flying a combat mission over Iran” at the time it sustained damage.

First known strike on US aircraft If confirmed, the incident would represent the first time Iran has successfully struck a US aircraft during the current conflict. Both US and Israeli forces have been deploying F-35 jets in operations across the region. Each aircraft is estimated to cost upwards of $100 million.

Other aircraft losses in the conflict While this may be the first case of enemy fire damaging a US aircraft, the US military has already suffered other aviation losses during the war.

Three US F-15 fighter jets were previously shot down in what officials described as a friendly fire incident involving Kuwaiti air defenses. All six crew members aboard those jets ejected safely.

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In a separate incident last week, a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq. US officials stated the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

“The incident was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” the US military said in a statement.

Fatal KC-135 crash Unlike the other incidents, the KC-135 crash resulted in fatalities. All six crew members aboard the refueling aircraft were killed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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