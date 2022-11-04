To defend its suggestions, the study presented new estimates of the number and characteristics of the spouses of skilled temporary foreign workers in the United States. It found that most H-1B visa holders are married to another skilled professional, but only a fraction of their spouses are eligible to work. "While this regulation has benefited many spouses, their families, and the US economy, it is much more restrictive than Canada’s rule, which grants work authorization to all spouses of skilled workers," the NFAP added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}