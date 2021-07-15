This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >World >US factory production declines unexpectedly on auto output: Fed data
US factory production declines unexpectedly on auto output: Fed data
2 min read.07:27 PM ISTBloomberg
US factory production unexpectedly declined in June against a backdrop of persistent supply shortages, particularly at automakers, and soaring materials costs
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
US factory production unexpectedly declined in June against a backdrop of persistent supply shortages, particularly at automakers, and soaring materials costs.
US factory production unexpectedly declined in June against a backdrop of persistent supply shortages, particularly at automakers, and soaring materials costs.
The 0.1% decrease followed a 0.9% gain in May, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, climbed 0.4% in June after a revised 0.7% gain a month earlier.
The 0.1% decrease followed a 0.9% gain in May, Federal Reserve data showed Thursday. Total industrial production, which also includes mining and utility output, climbed 0.4% in June after a revised 0.7% gain a month earlier.
The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% monthly increase in factory output and a 0.6% gain in industrial production.
While robust consumer spending and business investment are keeping factory order books full, production has been restrained by lean supplies of materials, shipping delays and a lack of skilled workers. The latest data show that the Fed’s index of factory output remains below pre-pandemic levels despite a sharp snapback in the economy.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Manufacturers are also grappling with higher input prices. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the core producer price index, which excludes food and fuel, climbed in June by the most in data back to 2010.
Survey data from two Fed districts earlier on Thursday were mixed. The New York Fed index of business activity climbed to a record high, while the Philadelphia Fed gauge of manufacturing in that region showed growth moderated.
Motor vehicles
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Production of motor vehicles slumped 6.6% last month after a 7.3% increase a month earlier. US automakers have been constrained by a global chip shortage, resulting in lean inventory on dealer lots. Excluding autos and parts, manufacturing rose 0.4% after a 0.5% advance.