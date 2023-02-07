US failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States - US general
US Air Force General Glen VanHerck on Monday said that the country had not detected previous spy balloons before the one that appeared on Jan. 28 while calling it an ‘awareness gap’
A senior U.S. general responsible for bringing down a Chinese spy balloon said on Monday the military had not detected previous spy balloons before the one that appeared on Jan. 28 over the United States and called it an "awareness gap."
