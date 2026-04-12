‘US failed to gain trust of Iranian delegation’, says Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf as he explains why talks failed

The highly anticipated negotiations held in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on 10-11 April, between the United States and Iran failed to culminate in a deal. Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Sunday (local time) revealed the reason why the talks failed.

Why did US-Iran talks fail? In a series of posts on social media platform X, Ghalibaf highlighted that even before the negotiations began, the Iranian side had the "necessary good faith and will," but, due to their previous experiences of the two wars, they had no trust in the opposing side (US). He added, “My colleagues on the Iranian delegation, Minaab168, raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposing side ultimately failed to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations.”

According to Ghalibaf, the US has understood the Islamic Republic's "logic and principles". What remains to be seen is whether they can gain the country's trust.

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What did the US say on failed negotiations? According to media reports, US Vice President JD Vance, who led the delegation to Islamabad for talks that concluded on Sunday, said Tehran refused to accept Washington's terms after 21 hours of negotiations. Speaking to reporters shortly before leaving Pakistan, Vance noted, "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America," Al Jazeera reported.

Iran chose not to accept the US' terms: Vance He went on to say that the Islamic Republic chose not to accept Washington's terms, adding that the latter needs to see a "fundamental commitment” from Tehran not to develop nuclear weapons. The US Vice President further said, “We need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”

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Tehran expects talks to continue According to the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nobody expected to reach an agreement with the US in a single session. Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, according to state broadcaster IRIB, said, "Naturally, from the beginning, we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation."

However, Baghaei did express confidence that the contacts between the Islamic Republic and Pakistan and other allies in the region would continue.

Iran to continue building defense: Ghalibaf In the post, Ghalibaf added, "We consider every mirror to be another method of authority diplomacy, alongside military struggle, for upholding the rights of the Iranian nation, and we will not for a moment cease our efforts to consolidate the achievements of the forty days of Iran's national defense."

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He described Iran as a nation of 90 million people, united in support of the country’s efforts. Further, he expressed gratitude to the Iranian public for heeding the Supreme Leader’s guidance, taking to the streets, and backing their forces with encouragement and blessings. Ghalibaf also commended his colleagues for their efforts during the intense 21-hour negotiations, praising their work and wishing them strength.

US-Iran ceasefire talks The negotiations in Islamabad, after a two-week ceasefire was announced earlier in the week, were the first direct meeting between the US and Iran in more than a decade and the highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Reuters reported.

Tehran's semi-official Tasnim news agency blamed the US for failing to reach an agreement. It noted that Washington's "excessive" demand had hindered reaching the deal. Other Iranian ​media reported there was agreement on several issues, but that the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme were the main points of difference.

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However, it remains to be seen if the two sides will continue with the ceasefire announced earlier and if more negotiations can be expected.