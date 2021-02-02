Subscribe
Home >News >World >US: Fauci says CDC may recommend wearing two masks to fight virus
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci

US: Fauci says CDC may recommend wearing two masks to fight virus

1 min read . 10:19 PM IST Agencies

  • Fauci has previously endorsed double-masking given the new strains of the virus
  • As of Monday afternoon, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the current vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control may recommend wearing two masks -- one over the other -- to keep at bay the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, according to Anthony Fauci.

The Centers for Disease Control may recommend wearing two masks -- one over the other -- to keep at bay the more contagious variants of the coronavirus, according to Anthony Fauci.

The CDC and Fauci discussed the matter Monday but the agency doesn’t yet have the data to make any formal recommendation, he said Tuesday during a Washington Post event. Still, “it makes common sense" to increase protection, Fauci said.

The government’s top infectious-disease expert, now President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has previously endorsed double-masking given the new strains of the virus.

Moreover, Biden intends to continue pushing for a large pandemic relief bill, even if he has to bypass Senate Republicans, his press secretary said, hours after what one Republican senator called a “very productive" meeting Monday on stimulus options.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that “while there were areas of agreement" between Biden and the 10 GOP senators in the White House meeting, “the president also reiterated his view that Congress must respond boldly and urgently, and noted many areas which the Republican senators’ proposal does not address."

Meanwhile, more Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine than have tested positive for the virus, an early but hopeful milestone in the race to end the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, 26.5 million Americans had received one or both doses of the current vaccines, according to data gathered by the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Since the first U.S. patient tested positive outside of Seattle a year ago, 26.2 million people in the country have tested positive for the disease, and 441,000 have died.

