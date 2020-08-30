US FDA allows use of remdesivir for all hospitalised covid-19 patients

NEW DELHI: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has expanded the use of remdesivir to treat all hospitalised covid-19 patients irrespective of the severity of the disease as the regulator believes the drug may be effective for all suspected or laboratory-confirmed covid-19 in hospitals.

"The data show that this treatment has the potential to help even more hospitalized patients who are suffering from the effects of this devastating virus," FDA commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement.

Remdesivir is currently administered intravenously and in hospital setting. Before this, the drug was given only to patients with severe covid-19, which was defined as those suffering from low blood oxygen levels or requiring oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator.

The decision was based on results from a 1,062-patient study by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in which the recovery time of hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms of the disease as well as the odds of their improvement on day 15 of the treatment numerically favoured the remdesivir group compared with the placebo group, the US FDA said.

The study was conducted using innovator Gilead Sciences Inc’s brand Veklury.

"As we learn more about covid-19 and we further establish the efficacy and safety profile of Veklury, we see benefit to making the drug available to patients at earlier stages of the disease," Gilead Sciences chief medical officer Merdad Parsey said in the company’s statement.

In India, Gilead has given a licence for manufacturing and sale of remdesivir to Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mylan, Jubilant Life Sciences, Hetero Drugs Ltd, Zydus Cadila and Biocon subsidiary Syngene International Ltd. So far, all the companies, except Syngene and Dr Reddy’s, have launched remdesivir.

