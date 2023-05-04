US FDA approves world's first RSV vaccine. All you need to know

The US on Wednesday approved the world's first RSV vaccine that is meant for older adults. The respiratory virus (RSV) infection is more common among children but at times it also attacks the elderly population.
After the Food and Drug Administration nod, GSK's shot, called Arexvy, becomes the first vaccine to protect older adults against RSV. There are many more in the pipeline.
The move sets the stage for people over 60 and above to get vaccinated this fall, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is yet to decide whether all senior individual needs RSV protection. CDC's advisers will debate that question in June.
“This is a great first step ... to protect older persons from serious RSV disease," said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, who wasn't involved with its development. Next, “we're going to be working our way down the age ladder" for what's expected to be a string of new protections.
Till now, there isn't any vaccine for children but high-risk infants often get monthly doses of a protective drug during RSV season. Meanwhile, European regulators have approved a one-dose option for a protective drug given to high-risk infants during RSV season. FDA considering approval for Sanofi and AstraZeneca's one-shot medicine.
“This is a very exciting time with multiple potential RSV solutions coming out after years of really nothing," said Dr. Phil Dormitzer, chief of vaccine research and development for GSK, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline.
Apart from GSK's Arexvy, the FDA is also considering competitor Pfizer's similar vaccine for older adults. Pfizer also is seeking approval to vaccinate pregnant women, so their babies are born with some amount of protection.
RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most people but it can be life-threatening for the very young, the elderly and people with certain high-risk health problems. It can impede babies' breathing by inflaming their tiny airways, or creep deep into seniors' lungs to cause pneumonia.
(With inputs from agencies)
